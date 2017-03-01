Ryanair Announces New Winter Services from Bulgaria
The Irish low-cost airline '' Ryanair '' will implement their summer program for flight also during the winter of 2017, and the tickets are already on sale from a starting price of EUR 9.99 per direction, said the company during their conference in Sofia on Monday. The reason for their decision is the increase in ticket sales in Bulgaria and the expectation that it will continue.
