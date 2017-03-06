Russia Ready to Attract Investor for ...

Russia Ready to Attract Investor for Bulgaria's Belene N-Plant - Ambassador

Sunday Mar 5

Moscow's Ambassador to Sofia has said Russia stands ready to renew construction of abandoned Belene nuclear power plant project, but may also draw in an investor to work on it. In an interview with bTV station, Anatoly Makarov has said that Russia is not the only country eyeing the project in case Bulgaria is interesting in giving it another lease of life following the early election.

Chicago, IL

