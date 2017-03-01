Refugee welcome centre closes doors

CBC News

Dozens of refugees and former residents of Welcome House gathered together to say goodbye to their former home. Welcome House, the first refugee reception centre in B.C., and third in Canada, is closing its doors as the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia shifts its operations to a larger space in East Vancouver.

Chicago, IL

