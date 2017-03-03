Raveneye Announced as Special Guests ...

Raveneye Announced as Special Guests on KISS European Tour

Friday Mar 3

UK rock trio RavenEye are thrilled to announce they have been invited to tour Europe as Special Guests of KISS, one of rock's most notorious and influential bands. They have also been added as Special Guests on the Hellyeah UK tour in April.

Chicago, IL

