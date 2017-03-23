President Rumen Radev Expressed His C...

President Rumen Radev Expressed His Condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgarian president Rumen Radev sent a letter with his condolences to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, in relation to the terrorist act in London , the press secretariat of the head of state announced. "With deep sorrow I received the news about the horrific act of terror, which led to the loss of innocent lives," President Radev stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC