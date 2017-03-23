President Rumen Radev Expressed His Condolences to Queen Elizabeth II
Bulgarian president Rumen Radev sent a letter with his condolences to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, in relation to the terrorist act in London , the press secretariat of the head of state announced. "With deep sorrow I received the news about the horrific act of terror, which led to the loss of innocent lives," President Radev stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC