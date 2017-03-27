President Radev: I Expect Cabinet of National Purpose, Unity
Under no circumstances do I wish to pressure political parties because these will be some serious compromises. The most important thing is for them to not, under any circumstances, blow up the future, stated President Rumen Radev in Plovdiv when asked the question what he expects the next government to be.
