PES President Stanishev: No Pressure From Brussels for Coalition Between BSP, GERB

''There is no pressure from Brussels for a coalition between the Bulgarian Socialist Party and GERB '', President of the Party of the European Socialists and former BSP leader and prime minister Sergei Stanishev said Friday, talking to reporters before the meeting of BSP's National Council which analyses the results of the March 26 early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria. "I spoke with BSP leader Kornelia Ninova two days ago and told her no such pressure exists, least all from the PES ," Stanishev said, according to BNR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.