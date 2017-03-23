Nationalism the Big Winner in Bulgari...

Nationalism the Big Winner in Bulgarian Election

Syrian refugee Fatema Batayhi says she has not left her home for five weeks, not since a hostile crowd confronted her on the main square of this sleepy town in a valley east of Bulgaria's capital, Sofia. Batayhi, her husband and their youngest son fled the barrel bombs and street fighting of Syria's Aleppo four years ago, eventually joining their eldest son in setting up home eight months ago in the first European Union country they could reach - Bulgaria, via Turkey.

