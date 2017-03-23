Millennium Films & Uprise Management ...

Millennium Films & Uprise Management Team To Launch Nu TV & Digital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Avi Lerner 's Millennium Films is partnering with Uprise Management to launch Nu TV & Digital . The unit will be tasked with creating episodic content with a focus on scripted in the action, sci-fi, fantasy and thriller genres to package and sell in the digital marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC