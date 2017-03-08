Just colours

Just colours

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TrekEarth

There is very little to say about this photo. I just liked the light which brought a special intensity to the colours of the woman's clothes and the nuts and dried fruits she was watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC