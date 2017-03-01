Ilham Aliyev congratulates Bulgarian president

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria," said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter. "Dynamic development of our relations is conditioned by ever-expanding political, economic and cultural ties, and our mutually beneficial cooperation," said the president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.