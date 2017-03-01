Ilham Aliyev congratulates Bulgarian president
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria," said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter. "Dynamic development of our relations is conditioned by ever-expanding political, economic and cultural ties, and our mutually beneficial cooperation," said the president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC