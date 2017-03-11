Grand Chocolate Festival kicks off in...

Grand Chocolate Festival kicks off in Bulgaria with bigger scale

Grand Chocolate Festival kicked off in Sofia on Saturday for the third consecutive year with the participation of more than 70 manufacturers and importers home and abroad. During the two-day event at the Inter Expo Center, chocolates produced around the world are available for the estimated thousands of visiters.

