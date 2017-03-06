Fourth of Bulgarian Voters 'Want New ...

Fourth of Bulgarian Voters 'Want New Poll after Early Election'

Monday

A fourth of Bulgarian voters would like to take part in a new early poll after the upcoming snap election, a survey has shown. Asked about what should happen after the election, a narrow majority demand a center-right coalition, while 26% would like to see a center-left coalition, according to a poll by AFIS agency.

Chicago, IL

