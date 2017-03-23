Former PM Borisov wants to keep Bulgaria on fast EU track

Bulgarian centre-right leader Boiko Borisov, hoping to return to government at elections on Sunday, said on Tuesday Bulgaria should work to deepen its integration within the European Union as quickly as possible. Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 21, 2017.

