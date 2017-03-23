For weary Bulgarians, one-way ticket abroad still alluring option

After trying for 20 years to eke out a living as the owner of a driving school in Bulgaria, Zlatinka Zlateva finally gave up last September and took a job as a nanny in Britain. Bulgarian Teodora Yolcheva, 31, a public relations professional, prepares her luggage prior to her departure to London, in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.