First Tourists Arrive to Bulgaria Black Sea Coast
The tourist season on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has opened with the arrival of the first 167 holidaymakers at Burgas Airport, according to BNR. They are from Israel and will spend their vacation at Sunny Beach resort.
