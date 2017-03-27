First Tourists Arrive to Bulgaria Bla...

First Tourists Arrive to Bulgaria Black Sea Coast

19 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

The tourist season on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has opened with the arrival of the first 167 holidaymakers at Burgas Airport, according to BNR. They are from Israel and will spend their vacation at Sunny Beach resort.

