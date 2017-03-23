Farm Protests are Expected Again in V...

Farm Protests are Expected Again in Various Parts of Bulgaria

The branch organization "United Bulgarian breeders ' announced that the protests will be on four main points - the "Danube Bridge "- Rousse border checkpoint, Captain Petko Voyvoda ",on the road Lovech - Varna and the main road E-79 near railway tunnel. Their demands are still the same - for immediate payment of EU subsidies.

