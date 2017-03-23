Farm Protests are Expected Again in Various Parts of Bulgaria
The branch organization "United Bulgarian breeders ' announced that the protests will be on four main points - the "Danube Bridge "- Rousse border checkpoint, Captain Petko Voyvoda ",on the road Lovech - Varna and the main road E-79 near railway tunnel. Their demands are still the same - for immediate payment of EU subsidies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC