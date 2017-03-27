European Left Hails Consolidation of Left Vote in Bulgaria
The Party of European Socialists congratulates its Bulgarian member party, the Bulgarian Socialist Party , for the strong result they achieved during the snap general elections in Bulgaria last Sunday, according to BTA. ''The Bulgarian Socialists doubled the strength of their parliamentary group, jumping from 39 to 80 seats'', the office of PES President Sergei Stanishev said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
