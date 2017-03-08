Elena Yoncheva: Borisov Should Leave Politics If He's lying

Elena Yoncheva: Borisov Should Leave ...

15 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

The candidate for member of Parliament of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Elena Yoncheva urged the former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to leave politics if the court prove that he lied that the government paid for her reportage. According to her words during an interview on BTV, she promised to do the same if the words of Borisov prove the truth.

