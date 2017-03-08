Elena Yoncheva: Borisov Should Leave Politics If He's lying

The candidate for member of Parliament of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Elena Yoncheva urged the former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to leave politics if the court prove that he lied that the government paid for her reportage.According to her words during an interview on BTV, she promised to do the same if the words of Borisov prove the truth. Yoncheva announced that she will sue the leader of GERB after the meeting event at the end of the week in Burgas, when he said that his party was forced to pay millions for her interviews.

