Crytek sells of Black Sea studio to Sega, Total War creators

Tuesday Mar 7

Sega Europe and Creative Assembly have acquired Crytek's Sofia, Bulgaria-based Black Sea Studio, according to an announcement from Crytek. The studio, previously known as Crytek Black Sea, will now operate as Creative Assembly Sofia.

Chicago, IL

