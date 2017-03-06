Catholic Priest in Bulgaria Gets Deat...

Catholic Priest in Bulgaria Gets Death Threat for Helping Syrian Refugee Family

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

A municipal councilor in Belene , northern Bulgaria, has launched a campaign against a Catholic priest as the latter decided to accept a Syrian family granted refugee status, Bulgarian media report. The Syrians will now have to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC