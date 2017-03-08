Bulgaria's Election Body Bans Campaig...

Bulgaria's Election Body Bans Campaign Video Showing Turkish Ambassador

All Bulgarian media outlets, websites included, should take off a campaign video which shows Turkey's Ambassador Suleyman Gokce , the Central Election Commission has ruled. Earlier, the Council on Electronic Media referred the case to the Foreign Ministry , after the video had sparked outrage from nationalst VMRO party.

