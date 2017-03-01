Bulgaria's caretaker government eyes ...

Bulgaria's caretaker government eyes access to euro 'waiting room'

Bulgaria's interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov said on Wednesday his government wanted to apply formally to join the Exchange Rate Mechanism , commonly known as the euro "waiting room", before it hands over power. Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev poses for a picture with the interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov during an official ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria January 27, 2017.




