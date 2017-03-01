Bulgaria's caretaker government eyes access to euro 'waiting room'

Bulgaria's interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov said on Wednesday his government wanted to apply formally to join the Exchange Rate Mechanism , commonly known as the euro "waiting room", before it hands over power. Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev poses for a picture with the interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov during an official ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria January 27, 2017.

