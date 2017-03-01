Bulgarians Only Trust EU, Army, Church

Bulgarians Only Trust EU, Army, Church

The Bulgarian Armed Forces , the Orthodox Church and the European Union are the only institutions in Bulgaria enjoying "trust of around and more than 50%," a survey has shown. The representatives survey, conducted by the Open Society Institute - Sofia, shows "the majority of citizens express permanent distrust of the main institutions of representative democracy."

