Bulgarians block roads to stop voters arriving from Turkey
SOFIA, Bulgaria - Several hundred Bulgarian nationalists have blocked the three main checkpoints at the Bulgarian-Turkish border for a few hours Tuesday to prevent what they called "electoral tourism" by Bulgarian citizens living permanently in Turkey. The organizers from the nationalist United Patriots coalition claimed they had information that some 1,000 buses with at least 50,000 voters from Turkey were expected to cross the border ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections.
