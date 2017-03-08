Bulgarian court acquits vigilante migrant tracker
A Bulgarian man who posted a video showing three Afghan migrants lying tied up on the ground near the Turkish border was acquitted on Tuesday of illegally detaining them, after a court ruled there was insufficient evidence against him. It showed two men lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.
