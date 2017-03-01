Bulgarian Businessman-Turned-Politici...

Bulgarian Businessman-Turned-Politician Admits go Giving Bribes

Varna-based businessman Veselin Mareshki has admitted to giving bribes in cases he "had no choice". In an interview with bTV station, Mareshki, whose party Volya is expected to enter Parliament in March 26's election, has said "political parties which governed in certain moments" asked him for bribes.

Chicago, IL

