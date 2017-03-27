Bulgaria wants exemption from planned EU pollution curbs on coal-fired plants
Bulgaria will seek an exemption from European Commission plans to introduce more pollution curbs on big thermal power plants, saying they would pose risks to the country's energy security and economic competitiveness. A special commission of EU member states is expected to approve higher curbs on sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions at the end of April and introduce limits on mercury emissions from combustion plants with thermal input of over 50 megawatts.
