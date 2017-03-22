Bulgaria takes 'all necessary measures' to enforce U.N. resolution
Bulgaria on Wednesday pledged to continue to take "all necessary measures" to implement the latest U.N. Security Council resolution adopted last year to punish North Korea for carrying out its fifth nuclear test. In a statement released by its foreign ministry, Bulgaria said its has implemented a fresh restriction on transactions in North Korean coal and reduced the number of staff at the North's diplomatic mission in its capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC