Bulgaria takes 'all necessary measures' to enforce U.N. resolution

11 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Bulgaria on Wednesday pledged to continue to take "all necessary measures" to implement the latest U.N. Security Council resolution adopted last year to punish North Korea for carrying out its fifth nuclear test. In a statement released by its foreign ministry, Bulgaria said its has implemented a fresh restriction on transactions in North Korean coal and reduced the number of staff at the North's diplomatic mission in its capital.

Chicago, IL

