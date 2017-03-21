Bulgaria Returns High-Ranking Officia...

Bulgaria Returns High-Ranking Official to Turkey

Monday Read more: Sofia News Agency

The Turkish citizen detained on Friday Ibrahim Taranc whom Bulgarian authorities handed over forcibly is the chief of the cabinet of the regional governor in Edirne , reported BGNES. Taranc was detained in Shumen and taken out of the country because he poses a threat to national security , reported Turkish media.

Chicago, IL

