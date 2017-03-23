Bulgaria prepares to vote in tight pa...

Bulgaria prepares to vote in tight parliamentary poll

Bulgaria heads to the ballot box this Sunday for snap parliamentary elections which are predicted to go down to the wire. Polls put the centre-right GERB party led by Boyko Borisov on around 30 percent, neck and neck with the rival socialists of Kornelia Ninova.

