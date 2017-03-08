Bulgaria Mulls Changing Migrant Integ...

Bulgaria Mulls Changing Migrant Integration Rules

Wednesday Mar 8

Bulgarian authorities consider changing regulations and conditions for the integration of migrants and refugees , government spokesperson Irina Belcheva has said. The reason is "tension in society", in an apparent reference to two recent instances of anti-refugee sentiment in the towns of Elin Pelin and Belene .

Chicago, IL

