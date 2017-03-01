Bulgaria Marks 139th Anniversary of L...

Bulgaria Marks 139th Anniversary of Liberation from Ottoman Rule

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sofia News Agency

The monument at the Shipka Peak commemorating the Shipka Pass Battle, part of the Russo-Turkish War, which took place between August 21 and August 26, 1877. File photo, BGNES 139 years ago, in a tiny town near Istanbul named San Stefano , a peace treaty was signed bringing Bulgaria back to the political map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC