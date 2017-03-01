Bulgaria Marks 139th Anniversary of Liberation from Ottoman Rule
The monument at the Shipka Peak commemorating the Shipka Pass Battle, part of the Russo-Turkish War, which took place between August 21 and August 26, 1877. File photo, BGNES 139 years ago, in a tiny town near Istanbul named San Stefano , a peace treaty was signed bringing Bulgaria back to the political map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC