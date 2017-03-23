Bulgar materialism: Bulgaria's election is unlikely to do much to clean up corruption
AS OF a few months ago, it was possible to hope that Bulgaria's parliamentary election on March 26th might be fought over the crucial issue of corruption. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, of the centre-right GERB party, called the elections in November after his party's candidate lost the presidential race to Rumen Radev, a former air-force general backed by the rival Socialists.
