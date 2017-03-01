Buck Johnson Rides at Red Piano

Every now and then, a mega-famous rock star such as Steven Tyler calls you up and tells you they need you to play keyboard at an Aerosmith show in Istanbul in 48 hours. This very thing happens, at least, when you're someone like Buck Johnson, the uber-talented pianist and synth player who will play a mix of originals and covers at The Red Piano on Tuesday, March 7, at 8 p.m. In a matter of hours, the Alabama native found himself playing for 20,000 people in Sofia, Bulgaria , with his "feet to the fire," barely a night's sleep to his name.

