Anger Over Corrupt Politicians Could Open Door to 'Bulgaria's Trump'

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Voice of America

A self-described Bulgarian Donald Trump, who gained prominence in politics last year with a pledge to "sweep away corrupt elites," could hold the balance of power in a parliamentary election in Bulgaria on March 26. An owner of a pharmacy chain and petrol filling stations, among other businesses, Veselin Mareshki, 49, shocked political observers in November when he came in fourth in a presidential ballot, scoring 11 percent of votes. Since then, he has used populist and nationalist rhetoric to tap into growing anger among many Bulgarians over the inability of their post-communist governments to address corruption, poverty and crime.

