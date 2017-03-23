A look at the political blocs in Bulgaria's general election
In this photo taken on Wednesday March 22, 2017, people pass by a poster of Bulgaria's Socialists party leader Kornelia Ninova, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Some 6.8 million Bulgarians are eligible to choose their new parliament in an election widely predicted to fail to determine a clear winner, leading to a political deadlock instead of a new government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC