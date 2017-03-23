A look at the political blocs in Bulgaria's general election

In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, Bulgaria's Socialists party leader Kornelia Ninova, right, talks to a supporter at an election campaign in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria. Some 6.8 million Bulgarians are eligible to choose their new parliament in an election widely predicted to fail to determine a clear winner, leading to a political deadlock instead of a new government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.