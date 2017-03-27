45 Foreign Nationals Detained on the ...

45 Foreign Nationals Detained on the Border in the Period 24-27 March 2017

Monday Mar 27

The situation at the state border of the Republic of Bulgaria is for the period from 06:00 Bulgarian time on March 24 until 06:00 Bulgarian time on March 27, 2017. 8 persons attempting to enter the country on the Bulgarian-Turkish green borders were caught.

