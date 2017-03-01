4 Projects - an Exhibition by Bulgari...

4 Projects - an Exhibition by Bulgarian Artist Dimitar Solakov

Strange connections between distant subjects, giant footsteps and leaps in space, assumptions, scientific facts and artistic manipulations await the viewers in the exhibition 4 projects by Dimitar Solakov, work on which has continued for two years. The exhibition offers a lot of seemingly incompatible images.

