World Fails to Match Levski's Ideal, Bulgarian President Says
Bulgarian revolutionary Vasil Levski cannot fit into the mould where politicians try to place him, President Rumen Radev has said. At the commemoration of the 144th year since he was executed by the Ottoman authorities, Radev has warned the world is yet to match the ideals of Levski.
