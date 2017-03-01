Three Bulgarian Films in 21st Sofia F...

Three Bulgarian Films in 21st Sofia Film Fest's International Competition

For the first time in the history of the most prestigious international festival in Bulgaria three films created by Bulgarian authors and with majority domestic funding will be presented before the international jury, which traditionally awarded the Grand Prize of the festival Sofia - City of Film , provided by Sofia Municipality. Receiving Locarno Film Festival's "Golden Leopard" and two awards in Sarajevo, as well as the "Golden Rose" prize in Varna, Ralitza Petrova's Godless is "a groundbreaking study of the human spirit in his longing for purity and redemption."

