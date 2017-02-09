Technical Issues Halt Truck Traffic a...

Technical Issues Halt Truck Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border

Problems with the border system on the Turkish side have stopped the movement of trucks leaving Bulgaria through the Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border crossing, the Road Infrastructure Agency says.

