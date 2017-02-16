South Stream Project Will Be Carried ...

South Stream Project Will Be Carried Out, Russian Official Says

Read more: Sofia News Agency

The abandoned South Stream gas pipeline project designed to pump Russian gas into Central Europe via Bulgaria "will probably be carried out," Russia 's commercial attache to Bulgaria has said. At a Russian-Bulgarian business forum in Bulgaria , Igor Ilinkin has recalled that South Stream 's alternative project, Turkish Stream , will only consist of two pipes.

Chicago, IL

