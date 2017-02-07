Russia Bars Poultry from 15 Countries, Bulgaria Included

Russia has imposed a temporary ban on poultry imports from 15 European countries, including Bulgaria, over risk of bird flu. Russian food safety watchdog Rosselhoznadzor has published on its website a statement listing Austria, the UK, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Sweden as countries imports from which are banned on a provisional basis.

