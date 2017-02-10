Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva: Bulgaria Emerg...

Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva: Bulgaria Emerging as Destination for Indian Film Industry

Thursday Feb 9

It is heartening to learn that some Bulgarian and Indian companies in the IT field are exploring cooperation through joint ventures/technology transfer and investment, India 's Ambassador to Bulgaria , H.E. Mr Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva , has told Novinite. M r Sachdeva is among the nominees in our annual Personality in the News poll where voting will continue until February 20. Having arrived in Bulgaria in the first half of September 2014, h e has been a member of the Indian Foreign Service for more than 30 years and has served as a diplomat in various capacities in Egypt, Yemen, The Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Singapore.

Chicago, IL

