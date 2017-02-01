Radan Kanev Heads Bulgaria's New Repu...

Radan Kanev Heads Bulgaria's New Republic Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Democrats for Strong Bulgaria Chairman Radan Kanev on Tuesday became the chair of New Republic , which describes itself as a right-wing, non-partisan alliance. At New Republic 's founding assembly , three parties and three non-profit organizations declared themselves participants in the alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Wed SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,057 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC