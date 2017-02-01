Radan Kanev Heads Bulgaria's New Republic Alliance
Democrats for Strong Bulgaria Chairman Radan Kanev on Tuesday became the chair of New Republic , which describes itself as a right-wing, non-partisan alliance. At New Republic 's founding assembly , three parties and three non-profit organizations declared themselves participants in the alliance.
