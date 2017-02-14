'Puppy Love' dinner celebration Feb. 16

Belle Reve Senior Living invites the public to a "Puppy Love" dinner celebration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to benefit the Humane Society of Pike County. The cost to attend is $10 and all proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Pike County and the food and care they provide for lost, abandoned and abused animals that come into their shelter.

Chicago, IL

