Pooh the cat gets a pair of bionic legs in Bulgaria

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

In this image made from video, Pooh, a stray cat who lost his back legs in a car accident, walks on his hind bionic paws, in Sofia, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A cat named Pooh has been given a new lease of life in Bulgaria, becoming the country's first "bionic cat" with a pair of prosthetic hind legs.

Chicago, IL

